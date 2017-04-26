Brandon Crawford Injures Groin vs. Dodgers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford suffered an apparent right groin injury Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, Crawford grabbed his right groin/hip area as he rounded first.

After the game, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters Crawford suffered a right groin strain and will have an MRI.

Crawford, who suffered a dislocated left pinky finger on an errant slide into third base last September, has dealt with minor bumps and bruises over the past few years, but he's generally been healthy and productive for the Giants.

In 155 games during the 2016 season, Crawford slashed .275/.342/.430 with 12 home runs and 84 RBI a year after he was named to his first National League All-Star team.

Coming into Tuesday's contest, Crawford was slashing .264/.286/.444 with two home runs and eight RBI in 20 games.

Given the consistent pop Crawford has displayed at the plate throughout his time in the Bay Area, losing him for any sort of extended stretch would be a blow to the Giants' lineup.

Should he miss time, Eduardo Nunez would likely pick up starts at shortstop.



