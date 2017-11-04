Jamison Crowder Reportedly Out vs. Seahawks with Hamstring Injury

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks due to a hamstring injury, Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Saturday.

Crowder, 24, has struggled this season after emerging as one of Washington's top options in the passing game in 2016.

Thus far in 2017, Crowder has 28 catches for 272 yards, and he has yet to score a touchdown. Last week was his best game of the season by far, as he had nine receptions for 123 yards.

Last season, Crowder totaled 67 grabs for 847 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

With tight end Jordan Reed struggling through injuries of his own and Terrelle Pryor Sr. failing to build upon the career year he had in 2016, Crowder's absence looms large despite his dip in production.

While Washington has other talented wide receivers such as Josh Doctson and Ryan Grant, they have yet to consistently produce.

Crowder's absence figures to make life far easier for Seattle's defense in Week 9.