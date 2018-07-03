Avery Bradley Reportedly Re-Signs with Clippers on 2-Year, $25 Million Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers and guard Avery Bradley agreed to a two-year, $25 million contract late Monday night, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

The 27-year-old made $8.8 million in 2017-18 as a member of the Detroit Pistons and Clippers. He signed a four-year, $32 million extension that started in 2014-15, which was seen as a risk at the time but proved shrewd amid the leaguewide cap explosion.

Contracts such as Bradley's opened up space for the Celtics to pursue big-name free agents, landing Al Horford in 2016. Boston then cut bait last summer a year before Bradley hit free agency, sending him to Detroit for Marcus Morris to clear space for Gordon Hayward.

There were rumblings Bradley had grown unhappy with his contract throughout his time in Boston. With lesser players signing deals for upward of $15 million per season, it stood to reason that he could more than double his salary when he hit the market.

Unfortunately, the 2017-18 season depressed his value. He struggled on both ends of the floor with the Pistons before a trade to the Clippers, and his campaign ended due to injury after a nine-game Los Angeles stint.

Bradley averaged 14.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor.

The Clippers will hope Bradley returns to his 2016-17 form, when he was one of the league's best three-and-D players with the Boston Celtics. He averaged 16.3 points and 6.1 boards during that campaign while also earning All-Defensive first-team honors.