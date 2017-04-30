Luke Shaw Injured, Replaced by Antonio Valencia vs. Swansea City

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw hobbled out of the team's Premier League clash with Swansea City on Sunday.

The club's official Twitter account confirmed the problem, with Antonio Valencia coming on to replace the England international early in the contest:

The left-back has suffered a series of injuries since arriving at Old Trafford from Southampton, and he was ruled out for a number of weeks at the start of the current campaign with a groin tear, according to BBC Sport.

Shaw suffered a serious leg fracture last season, and he spent the rest of the campaign on the sideline as he battled to find full fitness again.

The 21-year-old was considered one of the most promising youngsters in Europe, but he has found it difficult to impact coach Jose Mourinho's plans.

Ex-boss Louis van Gaal watched on as his team regressed without Shaw in his defence, but Mourinho has put his faith in Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian and even Ashley Young ahead of the left-back.

The youngster has suffered criticism at the hands of his current Red Devils coach, but Mourinho has said there is no problem between himself and the defender, according to Jack Austin of The Independent.

Another injury at this time in Shaw's career could have a negative impact on the player after suffering so much bad luck in recent memory.

The defender is a loss to United's squad, and Mourinho will have to run the rule on his auxiliary options while Shaw recovers once more.

The youngster has much potential, but he must prove his drive and long-term fitness before he attains a regular starting position.