Edinson Cavani Helped Off by Cristiano Ronaldo After Injury at 2018 World Cup

Edinson Cavani Helped Off by Cristiano Ronaldo After Injury at 2018 World CupJune 30, 2018
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani limped out of his country's 2018 World Cup clash with Portugal on Saturday, as Cristiano Ronaldo helped him off the pitch.
The Paris Saint-Germain man picked up a knock after scoring twice for La Celeste in the round of 16 matchup in Russia, per AS:
If Uruguay progress to the quarter-finals, losing Cavani will be an issue for manager Oscar Tabarez, as the forward is a crucial figure for the side.
In a team that is focused on defensive structure and organisation, Cavani and Luis Suarez provide a twin goal threat up top.
Removing either of those world-class forwards could have a negative effect on Uruguay's hopes of eking out a win against France—their opponents if they beat Portugal—so they'll be hoping he can recover in time.
Ronaldo Helps Injured Cavani Off the Field (🎥 US Only)