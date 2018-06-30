Edinson Cavani Helped Off by Cristiano Ronaldo After Injury at 2018 World Cup

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 30: Edinson Cavani of Uruguay leaves the pitch injured during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at Fisht Stadium on June 30, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani limped out of his country's 2018 World Cup clash with Portugal on Saturday, as Cristiano Ronaldo helped him off the pitch.

The Paris Saint-Germain man picked up a knock after scoring twice for La Celeste in the round of 16 matchup in Russia, per AS:

If Uruguay progress to the quarter-finals, losing Cavani will be an issue for manager Oscar Tabarez, as the forward is a crucial figure for the side.

In a team that is focused on defensive structure and organisation, Cavani and Luis Suarez provide a twin goal threat up top.

Removing either of those world-class forwards could have a negative effect on Uruguay's hopes of eking out a win against France—their opponents if they beat Portugal—so they'll be hoping he can recover in time.

Related

    Ronaldo Helps Injured Cavani Off the Field (🎥 US Only)

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Ronaldo Helps Injured Cavani Off the Field (🎥 US Only)

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Cavani Golazo Finished Portugal (🎥 US Only)

    Uruguay (National Football) logo
    Uruguay (National Football)

    Cavani Golazo Finished Portugal (🎥 US Only)

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Massive Pepe Header Had Portugal Level (🎥 US Only)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Massive Pepe Header Had Portugal Level (🎥 US Only)

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Mascherano Retires from Argentina Duty

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mascherano Retires from Argentina Duty

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report