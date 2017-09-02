    Tajae Sharpe Reportedly Placed on Season-Ending IR with Foot Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 27: Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #19 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball after a catch against the Oakland Raiders in the first half of their preseason football game at the Oakland Coliseum on August 27, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe will reportedly miss the entire 2017 season because of a foot injury.      

    On Saturday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reported the Titans placed Sharpe on season-ending injured reserve after he re-injured his surgically repaired right foot in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. 

    Sharpe was a fifth-round pick in 2016 but quickly became a go-to option in the Titans offense. He had a breakout preseason and grabbed seven catches for 76 yards in Week 1, and although his effectiveness wavered as the season went on, he still finished with 41 catches for 522 receiving yards.

    Unfortunately, the offseason didn't quite go as planned for the young receiver.

    The 22-year-old was forced to undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot.

    Tennessee also loaded up on the receiving corps with the additions of Eric Decker and Corey Davis among others. Davis will play against the Oakland Raiders in Sunday's Week 1 game at Nissan Stadium after missing the entire preseason with a hamstring injury. 

    While Sharpe still has value as a 6'2" target with excellent hands and route-running ability, the Titans have several other options on the roster if the latest issue keeps him out for an extended period.

    In addition to Decker and Davis, Rishard Matthews, Harry Douglas and Eric Weems could get increased playing time in the Titans offense.

