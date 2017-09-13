DeAndre' Bembry Out 4-6 Weeks with Triceps Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry could miss the start of the regular season with a strained right triceps.

The Hawks announced Wednesday that Bembry would be out four to six weeks with the injury.

Per Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bembry's injury was discovered when he got an MRI on Friday.

Vivlamore added that a full six-week time frame would make Bembry available on Oct. 25. The Hawks open the 2017-18 season on Oct. 18 with a road game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Bembry struggled to find consistency in his first NBA season last year. The 21st overall draft pick in 2016 only appeared in 38 games last season, averaging 2.7 points in 9.8 minutes per game.

He spent much of the year with the Salt Lake City Stars in the D-League.

Despite the up-and-down season, the 6'6", 210-pounder remained confident in his ability after a strong run in Summer League.

"I'm a two-way player," he said of his skill set, per Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype. "I'll always try to guard the best player on the other team and I'll do my best score the ball, facilitate and run the team. I feel like I'm a great leader and I tried to show that. I wanted to be aggressive and win some games."

Unfortunately, the latest injury could take away more opportunity for playing time and development.

Atlanta has plenty of options in the meantime, with Kent Bazemore, Marco Belinelli and Taurean Prince rotating on the perimeter while Bembry works his way back to full strength.