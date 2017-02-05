    Brooklyn NetsDownload App

    Caris LeVert Injury: Updates on Nets Guard's Knee and Return

    BROOKLYN, NY - January 02: Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball during a game between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets on January 02, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
    Joseph Zucker
February 5, 2017

    Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert will be on the sidelines during Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors with a knee injury. 

    Continue for updates.

    LeVert Ruled Out vs. Raptors

    Sunday, Feb. 5

    According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, LeVert is suffering from knee soreness. He's sitting out two days after making his first career NBA start against the Indiana Pacers

    Injuries limited LeVert in his final two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. A left foot injury ended his 2014-15 campaign after 18 games, and he played only 15 games before foot surgery wiped out the rest of his 2015-16 season.

    Despite those foot problems, the Indiana Pacers selected him 20th overall in the 2016 draft before sending his draft rights to the Nets for Thaddeus Young.

    LeVert made his long-awaited NBA debut in Brooklyn's 116-111 win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 7. He has appeared in 28 games as a rookie and is averaging 7.1 points per game on 43 percent shooting.

    LeVert's injury won't hurt Brooklyn's 2016-17 outlook, as it enters Sunday with an NBA-worst 9-41 record, but given his past issues, the team won't be happy to see him out of action for a long stretch of time.

