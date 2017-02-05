Caris LeVert Injury: Updates on Nets Guard's Knee and Return

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert will be on the sidelines during Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors with a knee injury.

LeVert Ruled Out vs. Raptors

Sunday, Feb. 5

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, LeVert is suffering from knee soreness. He's sitting out two days after making his first career NBA start against the Indiana Pacers.

Injuries limited LeVert in his final two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. A left foot injury ended his 2014-15 campaign after 18 games, and he played only 15 games before foot surgery wiped out the rest of his 2015-16 season.

Despite those foot problems, the Indiana Pacers selected him 20th overall in the 2016 draft before sending his draft rights to the Nets for Thaddeus Young.

LeVert made his long-awaited NBA debut in Brooklyn's 116-111 win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 7. He has appeared in 28 games as a rookie and is averaging 7.1 points per game on 43 percent shooting.

LeVert's injury won't hurt Brooklyn's 2016-17 outlook, as it enters Sunday with an NBA-worst 9-41 record, but given his past issues, the team won't be happy to see him out of action for a long stretch of time.