Domantas Sabonis X-Rays on Ankle Injury Negative After Exiting vs. 76ers

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after he was helped off the floor in the third quarter of Tuesday's 101-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

According to Vigilant Sports' Scott Agness, X-rays on Sabonis' ankle came back negative.

The Pacers acquired Sabonis in the Paul George trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in July. It was the second time in his career he's been dealt, previously being shipped to the Thunder by the Orlando Magic on draft night in 2016.

Sabonis has played an integral role, primarily off the bench, for Pacers head coach Nate McMillan. The 21-year-old leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game and ranks fifth with 11.8 points a night.

Myles Turner is Indiana's starting center, with Sabonis serving as his primary backup. McMillan will likely turn to Al Jefferson for some bigger minutes off the bench.