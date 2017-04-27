Nuggets' Jamal Murray Underwent Surgery to Repair Core Injury

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had surgery to repair injuries to his core muscles on Thursday.

Per Rob Lopez of Def Pen Sports, the Nuggets announced Murray's surgery and that he is expected to be ready for training camp.

Murray was the seventh overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft after earning first-team All-SEC honors in his one year at Kentucky. He is still honing his skills but was an effective option off the bench in Denver with 9.9 points per game and 33.4 percent shooting from three-point range.

The Nuggets are trying to build a fast and athletic backcourt after drafting point guard Emmanuel Mudiay in the first round in 2015. Mudiay struggled through his first two seasons, but he's just 21 years old and has time for improvement.

Murray has a long way to go before his raw skills translate to success at the NBA level, but he has the potential to become a star on a Nuggets team that hopes compete in the Western Conference.