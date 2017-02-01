Phil Jones Injury: Manchester United Defender Suffers Injury vs. Hull City

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones was substituted early after suffering a knock during the club's home game against Hull City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

News of the problem came from United's official Twitter account, although specific details about the injury weren't revealed:

Simon Stone of BBC Sport noted the former Blackburn Rovers ace made a speedy exit from the pitch, a possible sign the injury is a bad one, as he was replaced by fellow England international Chris Smalling:

Speaking of the England national team, Jones has been showing form worthy of selection. Rob Dawson of the Manchester Evening News praised the defender's composure against the Tigers:

Jones had been standing out at the back for United, as numbers provided by Squawka Football proved:

Injuries are nothing new for Jones, and United fans will hope his latest problem is nothing serious. According to Transfermarkt, the player dealt with four injuries during the 2015-16 campaign, and while none of them were long term, they've each been a blow to his development.

However, things have been different for Jones this season. He's formed a formidable partnership with Marcos Rojo to give United solidity at the heart of the back four.

Manager Jose Mourinho still has options, including Smalling. He can also call upon Rojo, summer signing Eric Bailly and the versatile Daley Blind in this area of the field.

However, no United centre-back has looked more assured and physically dominant than Jones this season. Mourinho's squad is sure to miss its focal point in defence.