    World FootballDownload App

    Phil Jones Injury: Manchester United Defender Suffers Injury vs. Hull City

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Phil Jones of Manchester United wins the ball from Oumar Niasse of Hull City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on February 1, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
    Clive Mason/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones was substituted early after suffering a knock during the club's home game against Hull City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

    News of the problem came from United's official Twitter account, although specific details about the injury weren't revealed:

    Simon Stone of BBC Sport noted the former Blackburn Rovers ace made a speedy exit from the pitch, a possible sign the injury is a bad one, as he was replaced by fellow England international Chris Smalling:

    Speaking of the England national team, Jones has been showing form worthy of selection. Rob Dawson of the Manchester Evening News praised the defender's composure against the Tigers:

    Jones had been standing out at the back for United, as numbers provided by Squawka Football proved:

    Injuries are nothing new for Jones, and United fans will hope his latest problem is nothing serious. According to Transfermarkt, the player dealt with four injuries during the 2015-16 campaign, and while none of them were long term, they've each been a blow to his development.

    However, things have been different for Jones this season. He's formed a formidable partnership with Marcos Rojo to give United solidity at the heart of the back four.

    Manager Jose Mourinho still has options, including Smalling. He can also call upon Rojo, summer signing Eric Bailly and the versatile Daley Blind in this area of the field.

    However, no United centre-back has looked more assured and physically dominant than Jones this season. Mourinho's squad is sure to miss its focal point in defence.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 