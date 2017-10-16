Victor Moses out for 'At Least a Month' with Hamstring Injury After Chelsea Loss

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Chelsea have been dealt a major blow after Victor Moses picked up a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace that will reportedly see him sidelined for at least a month.

According to Andy Dillon in The Sun, the worst-case scenario is the wing-back is out for six weeks, meaning he could potentially not return until late November.

Chelsea have five games remaining before even the end of October, including crucial home and away UEFA Champions League clashes against Roma.

Moses, 26, is the third Chelsea player in October to have picked up a hamstring injury after Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante both suffered similar problems.

The former Palace player was replaced in the first half at Selhurst Park as Chelsea fell to their third league defeat of the season against an Eagles side who had not picked up a point or scored a goal before Saturday.

Since the appointment of manager Antonio Conte ahead of the 2016-17 season, Moses has been revitalised. He has been deployed as a right wing-back in the Italian's preferred 3-4-3 system, and the Nigeria international has flourished.

He netted three times and provided two assists in 34 appearances last season as Chelsea won the Premier League, per WhoScored.com.

Given how impactful Moses has been under Conte he will be major loss, and it will be a challenge for the Italian manager to find someone who can replace him on the right flank.

The Nigerian's combination of versatility, work rate, pace and attacking intent is difficult to replicate.

As a result, Conte and Chelsea will be eager to see Moses return as soon as possible, while the player himself will be desperate to get playing again.