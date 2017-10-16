    Victor Moses out for 'At Least a Month' with Hamstring Injury After Chelsea Loss

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2017

    Chelsea's Nigerian midfielder Victor Moses receives treatment for an injury during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park in south London on October 14, 2017 / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Chelsea have been dealt a major blow after Victor Moses picked up a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace that will reportedly see him sidelined for at least a month. 

    According to Andy Dillon in The Sun, the worst-case scenario is the wing-back is out for six weeks, meaning he could potentially not return until late November. 

    Chelsea have five games remaining before even the end of October, including crucial home and away UEFA Champions League clashes against Roma. 

    Moses, 26, is the third Chelsea player in October to have picked up a hamstring injury after Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante both suffered similar problems.

    The former Palace player was replaced in the first half at Selhurst Park as Chelsea fell to their third league defeat of the season against an Eagles side who had not picked up a point or scored a goal before Saturday.

    Since the appointment of manager Antonio Conte ahead of the 2016-17 season, Moses has been revitalised. He has been deployed as a right wing-back in the Italian's preferred 3-4-3 system, and the Nigeria international has flourished.

    He netted three times and provided two assists in 34 appearances last season as Chelsea won the Premier League, per WhoScored.com

    Given how impactful Moses has been under Conte he will be major loss, and it will be a challenge for the Italian manager to find someone who can replace him on the right flank.

    The Nigerian's combination of versatility, work rate, pace and attacking intent is difficult to replicate. 

    As a result, Conte and Chelsea will be eager to see Moses return as soon as possible, while the player himself will be desperate to get playing again.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ranking Messi's Barca Debuts

      Karl Matchett
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      'Tottenham Are Hated'—Spurs Slam Marca for 'Jewish Origins' Article

      Ed Malyon
      via The Independent
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Ready to Give Jose Arnaiz a Chance

      German Bona,German Bona
      via sport
      Chelsea logo
      Chelsea

      Prem Team of the Weekend: Who Makes It In?

      Hamish Mackay
      via mirror