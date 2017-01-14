Jan Vertonghen Injury: Tottenham Defender Injures Knee vs. West Brom

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a major blow after centre-back Jan Vertonghen picked up a knee injury in the 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion during Saturday's Premier League action.

As shared by the club's official Twitter account, he was taken off after just 64 minutes:

Manager Mauricio Pochettino commented on the setback after the match, refusing to speculate on the severity of the injury:

Mauricio: "We're all very sad about Jan's injury. It was bad luck. We need to wait & assess him tomorrow and Monday. We'll look after him." — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2017

Alongside Toby Alderweireld, Vertonghen, 29, is part of arguably the best centre-back duo in the Premier League.

As discussed on BBC 5 live Sport, they are an effective partnership:

'Alderweireld & Vertonghen don't have obvious weaknesses'



A huge compliment to #THFC pair from @LedleyKing https://t.co/1tcC9gRSys — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) December 16, 2016

Spurs conceded only 35 goals in the English top flight in 2015-16, the joint-fewest in the division, with Vertonghen starting 29 matches under Pochettino, per WhoScored.com.

He's been one of the top contributors for Spurs during this campaign. Spurs' cover at centre-back is limited.

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The 24-year-old Kevin Wimmer is the most natural alternative option available for Pochettino, while Eric Dier and Ben Davies can both deputise. Dier played plenty of minutes when Alderweireld was out with an injury earlier this season.

But Tottenham are significantly weaker when the Vertonghen-Alderweireld partnership is broken.

As a result, the north London side will hope to see Vertonghen return to action as soon as possible, and Pochettino will have to be clever in how he adapts his side in the Belgian's absence.