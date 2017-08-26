Demaryius Thomas out for Preseason Game vs. Packers with Groin Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas suffered a groin injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

James Palmer of NFL Network noted Thomas was out for the remainder of the game.

Set to enter his eighth season out of Georgia Tech, Thomas dealt with a nagging hip injury last year that left some concerned. However, he did not miss any games and performed mostly as expected with 1,083 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.

It was his fifth straight season with more than 1,000 receiving yards and a further testament to how he and Emmanuel Sanders help make the passing game easier for quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Without Thomas in the lineup, things could get hairy for the offense, as it's unclear what direction the Broncos will take. Fourth-year receiver Cody Latimer is probably their best big target, but he's been largely ineffective in his young NFL career.