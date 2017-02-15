    ArsenalDownload App

    Laurent Koscielny Injury: Arsenal Defender Injures Hamstring vs. Bayern Munich

    Arsenal London's French defender Laurent Koscielny looks on during the press conference at the stadium in Munich, southern Germany, on February 14, 2017, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal London. / AFP / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
    CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny was substituted with an apparent hamstring problem during the team's UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

    The Gunners reported the change on Twitter, while the nature of the problem was relayed by MailOnline Sport:

    The Frenchman suffered the problem after a tangle with Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski; the centre-back had earlier won a penalty for his team the forward caused him to fall.

    Koscielny has established himself as Arsenal’s outstanding centre-back in recent seasons and one of the best in the Premier League in his position.

    The France international has added consistency to his game, and that makes him the linchpin in Arsenal’s defensive structure. Koscielny is dynamic and aggressive in the way he goes about his work at the back, although he maintains composure when it comes to decision-making.

    Arsenal don’t possess a player who can offer quite as much in the centre-back position. Shkodran Mustafi has excelled but not to the same standards as his usual defensive partner. Gabriel Paulista and Per Mertesacker, meanwhile, are each limited in certain aspects of their defensive play.

    As a leader, a stopper and a calm distributor, Koscielny has proved a tough figure to replace for the Gunners when absent in the past.

    With that in mind, manager Arsene Wenger will be hopeful his star centre-back can make a swift return from this latest blow.

