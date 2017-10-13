Case Keenum's Fantasy Outlook After Sam Bradford's Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that quarterback Sam Bradford will miss the team's Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, meaning backup Case Keenum will be thrust back into a starting role and onto fantasy radars.

Minnesota parted with a first-round pick to pry Bradford away from the Philadelphia Eagles following Teddy Bridgewater's season-ending knee injury last year, but with Bradford set to potentially miss some time, the Vikes will turn to an unheralded veteran.

Bradford has produced to the tune of 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in two starts so far this season after throwing for 3,877 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2016 while setting an NFL single-season record with a completion percentage of 71.6 percent.

A knee ailment cost him three games, however, which has forced Keenum into action regularly.

The 29-year-old Keenum has 27 career starts to his credit and a record of 10-17. His best statistical season came in 2013 with the Houston Texans when he threw for 1,760 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions in eight starts.

He started nine games for the Los Angeles Rams last season but struggled mightily to the tune of 2,201 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 picks.

So far this season, Keenum has appeared in four games, throwing for 895 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. His best performance came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 when he threw for 369 yards and three scores.

Keenum is the definition of an NFL journeyman signal-caller, and the former undrafted free agent out of Houston is far from a long-term answer for the Vikings or for fantasy teams.

Minnesota has some talent in terms of pass-catchers with wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph, although Diggs will also miss the game due to injury.

With Diggs out, Evan Silva of Rotoworld expects Thielen to receive a ton of looks from Keenum.

Fantasy Guru's Graham Barfield noted that Thielen has been a favorite target of Keenum's and has succeeded when Diggs hasn't played:

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Michael Floyd and Laquon Treadwell will also have bigger roles with Diggs out of the mix.

Green Bay's secondary could be compromised Sunday, as cornerback Kevin King and safety Morgan Burnett are both uncertain to play due to injuries, according to Packers News.

Keenum shouldn't be added off the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues unless there are significant extenuating circumstances.

Leagues that start two quarterbacks or remarkably deep leagues in which every starting quarterback is owned are exceptions to the rule.

Also, if your starting quarterback is on the bye and you don't have a backup, Keenum could be a decent, one-week fill-in based on his strong play recently.

Other than that, Keenum is generally a bottom-of-the-barrel fantasy option, and the odds are very much against him becoming a fantasy force to be reckoned with at this point in his career.

Keenum is a capable caretaker and a guy the Vikings can potentially win some games with if those around him perform, but he won't lead your fantasy team to prominence.