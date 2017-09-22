Noah Vonleh Reportedly Expected to Miss Start of Season with Shoulder Injury

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh is reportedly expected to miss the first two weeks of the 2017-18 NBA season after suffering a right shoulder strain, according to CSN Northwest's Jason Quick on Friday.

For the most part, Vonleh has been able to stay healthy the past two seasons with Portland. He has continued to gain a bigger role within the rotation, although still probably not what was expected from the 2014 No. 9 overall pick.

Consistent playing time has been a problem for Vonleh since he entered the league in 2014. After barely seeing the floor during his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets, he earned 97 starts over the next two campaigns, although only averaged 4.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in that stretch.

He played just 16 minutes per contest over the last two seasons.

When he did get a chance, however, Vonleh showed his upside as a tough defender with good athleticism and versatility. Unfortunately, the latest injury could take away more chances at much-needed playing time.

Portland has depth in the post with Jusuf Nurkic and Meyers Leonard as well as rookies Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan all ready to take on more minutes with Vonleh unavailable.

The Blazers open the regular season Oct. 18 against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.