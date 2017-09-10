Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee's Fantasy Outlook After Allen Robinson's Injury

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson is on the sidelines after suffering an injury to his knee on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

After a breakout 2015 season with 80 receptions for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns, Robinson was a disappointment last season with 73 receptions, 883 yards and six touchdowns.

It's hard to fault Robinson for his drop in production since quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 523 fewer yards and 12 fewer touchdowns than he did in 2015.

Finding a strong second option among Jacksonville's receiving corps to replace Robinson on your fantasy team is tricky.

Marqise Lee finally showed some promise in 2016, due in no small part to staying healthy. He played in all 16 games for the first time in three NFL seasons, setting career highs with 105 targets, 63 receptions, 851 yards and three touchdowns.

Bobby Sylvester of Fantasy Pros is bullish on Lee's ability to keep improving upon his performance from last season: "Lee started just six games last season but arguably outperformed Allen Robinson. It is possible that he sees an extra 30 targets this season now that they know what they have in Lee. He is due for significant positive TD regression too."

It's not quite time to trust Lee as an every-week starter because of his long injury history, which included nine missed games in 2014 and '15 combined, but if he was already on your bench, now is a good time to use him as a flex player.

Hurns caught Lee's injury bug in 2016, missing the last five games of the season due to a hamstring issue. He struggled in 11 games, recording 35 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns and lacking the same explosiveness from the slot:

Lee and Hurns were met with skepticism coming into the season. Fantasy Pros had them both ranked in the seventh tier of wide receivers, with Lee coming in at No. 63 and Hurns four spots behind him.

Aside from injuries, Bortles' erratic play makes it difficult to trust either player as starting options in your lineup. He was solid in 2015 with 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns, but the two years around that one have had Lee and Hurns looking more like occasional flex players.

Given their current standing, Lee should be given first crack as your flex option because he earned favor with the offense in 2016. Hurns' 46.1 catch percentage last season was cause for concern, so only utilize him if you have no other options available or multiple players on a bye week.