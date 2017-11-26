Michael Crabtree, Cordarrelle Patterson Fantasy Outlook Post-Amari Cooper Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders' wide receiver depth will be called upon after the team announced Amari Cooper was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a concussion.

Cooper has been a star since the Raiders drafted him fourth overall in 2015. The former Alabama standout recorded 155 receptions for 2,223 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons, and he played in all 32 regular-season games during that span.

Michael Crabtree has experienced a career and fantasy resurrection in two years with the Raiders. He's not an explosive playmaker, but the 30-year-old has led the team in targets each of the past two seasons and posted the second 1,000-yard season of his career in 2016.

Per Pro Football Focus, Crabtree does struggle to stand out among the top-tier receivers in categories outside of targets:

Despite some limitations to his game, though, Crabtree has been a must-start as a No. 2 receiver since he joined the Raiders. He's earned the trust of quarterback Derek Carr, especially in the red zone. His 17 combined touchdowns in 2015 and 2016 mark his best two-year stretch as an NFL player.

Crabtree isn't a dynamic weapon on the outside because he lacks the elite high-end speed, but his ability to make plays in traffic and find the end zone is more critical than ever with Cooper out.

Cordarrelle Patterson has always had big-play potential, but his ability to consistently perform prevented him from being a reliable weapon in four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Speed is the name of Patterson's game, as this stat from Pro Football Focus illustrates:

Another intriguing element adding to Patterson's fantasy value is what Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing said about the team's plans for him in June.

"He's a fun tool," Downing said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I won't speak too much about how he was used in the past; that's somebody else's job. But I can tell you that we're going to have fun looking for ways to get him involved in the offense. He's a big, strong, physical, dynamic-with-the-ball-in-his-hands type player, and we're excited to see what he can do for us."

It is important to remember the Vikings had big plans for Patterson. He was used as a wide receiver and kick returner, but he never turned that into production. He did set a career high with 52 receptions last season, yet he only averaged 8.7 yards per reception.

The upside is Patterson will be getting a massive upgrade at quarterback, going from Sam Bradford to Carr. He should have been easily available on the waiver wire after your draft, not even cracking the top 96 wide receivers available on Yahoo Sports' fantasy rankings.

With Cooper potentially on the sidelines, Patterson will take over the spot as Oakland's big-play threat on the outside. He's not going to do all of the little things that make Cooper so valuable, yet his ability to occasionally hit a home run makes him worthy as a flex option for your team.