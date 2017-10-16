Marvin Jones', T.J. Jones' Fantasy Outlook After Golden Tate's Injury

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate suffered a shoulder injury Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and could miss a few weeks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This means quarterback Matthew Stafford will need to reallocate some targets with one of his top wideouts on the shelf.

As such, both Marvin Jones and T.J. Jones are primed for heavier workloads in the weeks ahead.

Here's a look at how both players should be valued in fantasy leagues so long as Tate is watching from the sideline.

Breakdown

With Tate out, Marvin Jones should be in line assume No. 1 receiving duties in offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter's uptempo attack.

Although Jones managed just 55 receptions for 930 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Lions, he did collect a whopping 103 targets—tying the career high he set in 2015 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now six games into the 2017 campaign, Jones has recorded 20 receptions for 280 yards and three scores.

Those aren't staggering numbers, to be sure, but he is coming off his best game of the year with six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also had a season-best 14 targets.

This grab showed his ability to make plays when given a chance:

As Raymond Summerlin of Rotoworld noted, this came immediately after Tate's injury:

Given the solid rapport Jones has established with Stafford over the past year-plus, the 27-year-old should be elevated to a midtier WR2 who provides a safe floor for owners on a weekly basis with Tate out of the lineup.

There is a bigger risk with T.J. Jones based on his lack of production. He has earned a bigger role as of late with the absence of Kenny Golladay, who could also be valuable upon his return from his hamstring injury.

In the meantime, the former Notre Dame receiver was targeted nine times in the loss to New Orleans and could see an even bigger role with Tate on the sidelines. He has 173 yards on the season and could be in line for a lot of production.

The Lions have a bye in Week 7, but Marvin Jones should be added in all leagues while T.J. Jones could represent a high-upside addition worth a look on your bench.