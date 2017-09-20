David Luiz Reportedly Broke Wrist in Collision with Ad Board vs. Arsenal

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Chelsea star David Luiz has broken his wrist after clattering into adversing hoardings against Arsenal in the Premier League.

News of the injury for the defender came via John Cross of The Mirror. Luiz, who rejoined Chelsea for a second time last summer from Paris Saint-Germain, suffered the issue before half-time, playing on until his sending off late in the game. The player faces a three-match ban for the dangerous tackle that saw him dismissed.

Luiz moved to PSG in the summer of 2014 for a then-world-record transfer fee for a defender, partnering his compatriot Thiago Silva at centre-back in Paris. He returned to Chelsea as a big fan favourite and a footballer who brought plenty of positive traits to the team in their title-winning season.

Deployed in the heart of Antonio Conte's defence, he was commanding, dynamic and frequently alert to danger. Luiz's excellent distribution makes him an ideal man to start off the team's attacking play, too.

At the back, the Blues do have options to replace him. Cahill and Azpilicueta were excellent in the back three alongside Luiz last term, while new signing Antonio Rudiger is also adept at filling in.

While Luiz may still be a little erratic at times, there's plenty Chelsea will miss when he is sidelined. It's testament to the work done by Conte with the Brazil international that he is an almost indispensable part of the Blues XI.