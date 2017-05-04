Granit Xhaka to Miss Manchester United Game with Swollen Ankle Injury

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will miss the Gunners' match with Manchester United on Sunday because of a swollen ankle.

News of the injury came from manager Arsene Wenger on Thursday, via the Evening Standard's James Olley:

The former Borussia Monchengladbach star picked up the knock during the 2-0 north London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

Xhaka joined the Gunners for big money in the summer, with Wenger trying to add some much-needed steel to the base of the Arsenal midfield.

The Switzerland international took some time to become fully integrated in the Premier League, although he has slowly improved in an Arsenal jersey. He'll be hopeful that this issue doesn't hinder what's been some encouraging progress.

Thankfully for Arsenal fans, Wenger's squad is bristling with midfield options. If the manager wants to replace the Swiss' combativeness, he can call upon Mohamed Elneny or Francis Coquelin. Aaron Ramsey is another potential replacement.

However, Xhaka's ability to blend all these admirable attributes is what's set to make him such a key part of the Arsenal squad for years to come.

The former Gladbach man can win the ball, take it forward and make things happen in the final third. Wenger doesn't have another player quite like him in his squad and will be desperate for Xhaka to make a speedy recovery.