Devin Funchess, Curtis Samuel's Fantasy Outlook After Kelvin Benjamin's Injury

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Although Kelvin Benjamin was forced to leave the Carolina Panthers' Week 3 game with a knee injury and was unable to return, the team has a few other options that could be useful on the field and in fantasy lineups.

Ted Ginn Jr. is gone, but Devin Funchess and Curtis Samuel remain. Both could be valuable commodities if Benjamin is out for an extended period of time.

With tight end Greg Olsen also on injured reserve following foot surgery, Funchess should be the primary beneficiary of the opportunity for increased playing time. Like Benjamin, Funchess is a big-bodied wideout at 6'5", 230 pounds, and he could become a reliable option for Cam Newton all over the field.

Based on his skill set, the former second-round pick has a chance to rack up touchdowns as a mismatch near the end zone.

He hasn't proved he can be a consistent option so far in his career, totaling just 844 yards in his first two seasons combined, but he has plenty of upside that makes him worth adding to a fantasy roster if he is still available.

Meanwhile, Samuel could be a bit of a sleeper option as a dynamic player who spent time at both running back and receiver in his career at Ohio State. Although he isn't quite the dual threat of Christian McCaffrey, he is someone who can make plays anywhere on the field as well as turn any touch into a touchdown.

Those who need a steady presence in their fantasy lineup should probably look elsewhere, but Samuel is a big-play threat with the ability to rack up points in a hurry.

Carolina will continue to have a run-heavy approach, so the upside for all receivers is limited, yet both Funchess and Samuel could be solid additions to any fantasy team.