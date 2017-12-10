Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor's Fantasy Outlook After Carson Wentz Injury

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Nick Foles is set to enter the fantasy football spotlight after Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a knee injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz exited the game in the third quarter after taking a hit to the knee, and the Eagles announced he would not return.

Foles returned to the Eagles, who originally drafted him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, by signing a two-year contract in March.

The 28-year-old University of Arizona product made one-year stops with the then-St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs between stints in Philly. He failed to replicate the success he enjoyed at times with the Eagles, however, especially during his breakout 2013 campaign.

He finished that season with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His passer rating was 119.2, edging Peyton Manning, who threw 55 TDs that year, for the top mark in the league.

Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News noted in March that Foles rejoined the Eagles with an understanding of his backup role.

"Every quarterback wants to play and be in the huddle," he said. "But my role right now is to be the backup quarterback here and help Carson in any way I can. And I take that role with great pride and seriousness."

Now, depending on the severity of Wentz's setback, Foles could take the reins of the Philadelphia offense once again. It's a potentially massive blow to an Eagles team with championship aspirations, but the backup could carry value from a fantasy perspective.

It's a promising situation given the number of playmaking weapons around him.

The Eagles feature the combo of LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi in the backfield to provide support. And they go at least three deep at receiver with Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and Nelson Agholor along with a reliable tight end in Zach Ertz, although the latter missed Sunday's game because of injury.

In turn, Foles should be viewed as a solid waiver target for fantasy teams without a top-10 quarterback currently on their roster if he's in line to start. His track record is a bit up and down, but he's in a good enough offense to get starting consideration against lesser defenses.

Other Eagles Stars Impacted

Alshon Jeffery

What makes the Eagles' potential quarterback change difficult to analyze is the similar playing style of Jeffery and Agholor. They have posted numbers almost in lockstep with each other throughout most of the campaign, making it unlikely either one rises or falls significantly more than the other.

Philly is likely going to put far less on Foles' plate than what Wentz has handled throughout the year. The coaching staff will want to limit his chance to make game-changing mistakes, which will probably mean fewer shots down the field and more quick throws.

Jeffery, who possesses a stronger track record than Agholor, should have a better chance to maintain starter-level fantasy value in that environment. Look for him to post No. 2 WR numbers for the time being, but there could be some bust weeks if Wentz is out a while.

Nelson Agholor

Agholor failed to produce any consistent results over his first two seasons, which made his more reliable production this year a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners. It's unlikely the Eagles offense will be able to sustain two wide receivers without Wentz, though.

While the 24-year-old USC product has played himself onto the fantasy radar this year, he still hasn't shown himself as a high-volume receiver. So there's a better chance he gets lost in the shuffle than becomes a true No. 1 option if Foles does lock in on one target more than Wentz.

Ultimately, the most likely outcome sees the Eagles' top two wide receivers maintain comparable value for the rest of the season, regardless of who's under center. But if forced to choose one of them from a fantasy perspective, Jeffery is the safer choice, with Agholor falling more in the flex conversation.