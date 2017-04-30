Sergio Aguero Leaves Match vs. Middlesbrough with Apparent Groin Injury

Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester City are sweating over the fitness of striker Sergio Aguero after he was substituted during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough with an apparent groin injury.

Per the Independent's John Wardle, manager Pep Guardiola was unsure as to the seriousness of the injury: "We will see tomorrow. We will test him."

According to Goal's Sam Lee, sources at the club believe he is suffering from a dead leg, but "Guardiola’s demeanour suggested the issue could be more serious."

The forward had been enjoying a strong campaign under Guardiola, netting 31 goals for the Sky Blues thus far in all competitions.

Aguero's pace, quick feet and classy finishing make him one of the deadliest goalscorers in world football, but he's slightly injury-prone, often missing a month or two each season because of various complaints though he had looked to have avoided that this year.

Indeed, according to Transfermarkt, the 28-year-old has missed 44 games for the Citizens through injury since the start of the 2012-13 season.

Gabriel Jesus' timely return is fortunate for Guardiola, whose only other alternatives are to field Kelechi Iheanacho or restore Nolito to the side and play him centrally.

The former has impressed thus far in his fledgling career, so he perhaps deserves a run in the team. Equally, it would go some way to showing where he's at in his development.

Meanwhile, the latter proved himself useful early on in the campaign and could help fill in for Aguero in the short-term, though he's not nearly as prolific a goalscorer.

If the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne can also chip in with more goals, they can help mitigate his absence too.

Nevertheless, Aguero is among the world's best strikers. City may have the potential to cope with him out of the team if their other stars perform, but losing him is undoubtedly a blow.