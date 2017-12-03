LeSean McCoy's Fantasy Outlook with Nathan Peterman After Tyrod Taylor's Injury

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills lost a key contributor Sunday when quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a knee injury. According to team's official Twitter account, Taylor was quickly ruled out after being carted off and was replaced by Nathan Peterman.

While fantasy players won't be rushing to add Peterman off the waiver wire—especially after his five-interception performance the last time he played—the injury could also impact the rest of the Bills offense.

Buffalo's receivers, who have struggled regardless of who was under center this year, will lose even more value in fantasy. However, LeSean McCoy shouldn't suffer that much of a blow.

It is not difficult to envision the Bills turning to the rushing attack to help Peterman manage the game, stay ahead of the sticks and prolong drives. That, in turn, means more opportunities for McCoy to get the ball in space where he is so dangerous.

He can also serve as a safety valve for Peterman in the passing game. McCoy has been dangerous in the aerial attack with 46 catches this year after 50 catches last season, which was his fourth career campaign with at least 50 receptions.

McCoy is a must-start at running back whether Taylor is healthy or not.