Ryan Mallett's Fantasy Outlook After Joe Flacco's Concussion

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens backup Ryan Mallett is primed for a turn in the spotlight after Joe Flacco was ruled out with a concussion during his Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins.

It's the second time in three seasons Mallett has been thrust into a prominent role under center. In 2015, the Arkansas product drew a pair of starts in place of Flacco after the franchise quarterback suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

During those spot starts, Mallett completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 566 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

As those numbers indicate, Mallett isn't exactly a candidate to stuff the stat sheet—especially when his primary targets are Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman. Mike Wallace might be available in later games but missed Thursday's game with a concussion.

When it comes to Mallett's fantasy outlook, expectations should be tempered.

While he may be able to hold things down for head coach John Harbaugh and rattle off a win or two with some efficient passing chops, Mallett shouldn't be deserving of consideration for starting responsibilities in fantasy.

Rather, owners who were depending on Flacco before his injury should shift their attention to the waiver wire and scan available candidates who have more explosive playmakers at their disposal.

Alternatives may not be much more appealing than Mallett at this point, but the combination of Baltimore's pedestrian receiving corps and Mallet's general dearth of starting experience makes him a hard sell for starting fantasy gigs.