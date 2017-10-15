Brett Hundley's Fantasy Outlook After Aaron Rodgers' Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are facing the possibility of life without Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the season after their franchise quarterback suffered a broken collarbone Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

As a result, backup Brett Hundley could soon be in the spotlight as the Packers search for stability under center in the event that Rodgers is forced to miss significant time.

From a fantasy perspective, the news spells big trouble for Rodgers owners who are suddenly scrambling for solutions.

Although Hundley has the tools to be an effective stopgap for head coach Mike McCarthy, the lack of a substantial statistical sample size makes him a risky plug-and-play option for those in dire need of a starting quarterback.

Coming into Sunday, Hundley has attempted a grand total of 11 passes and completed three of them.

That uncertainty is the primary theme to Hundley's potential tenure as the starter, as Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders hinted:

And while there's reason to believe Hundley could manage the Packers offense fine in Rogers' absence given the variety of playmakers at his disposal, it's simply too difficult to trust him as a starting fantasy signal-caller until he proves he can manage games effectively.

It is still advisable to stash Rodgers on the bench until he is officially ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. However, instead of opting for the third-year pro out of UCLA, owners should scan the waiver wire for more established options with higher floors, such as Jared Goff, Carson Palmer, Jacoby Brissett and Trevor Siemian.