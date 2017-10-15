Ryan Fitzpatrick's Fantasy Outlook After Jameis Winston's Injury

Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston left the game in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter after suffering a shoulder injury. He is doubtful to return, per NFL.com.

Winston was 5-of-10 passing for 61 yards before exiting. He was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick, the longtime veteran who was signed this offseason.

Fitzpatrick, 34, spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets. He led the NFL in interceptions last season and lingered on the open market before the Bucs gave him a chance. ESPN's Cian Fahey noted how it wasn't too long ago that Fitzpatrick experienced some success:

That should be all you need to know when assessing how to regard him from a fantasy perspective. Doug Martin, Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson—all taking a rapid descent on rankings boards. Fitzpatrick could wind up being surprisingly good, but until we see that, it's almost impossible to justify using them as anything but flex plays. Although he may have already had one noted accomplishment in one of his first throws, via Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com:

RotoWord's Patrick Daugherty's doesn't expect much from Fitzpatrick:

Winston's prognosis is the most important factor here, as he'll be inserted immediately back into the starting lineup when healthy. But I suppose it's a wait-and-see here with Fitzpatrick. Don't go picking him up on the waiver wire by any stretch, aside from two-quarterback leagues.