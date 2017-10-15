Ryan Fitzpatrick's Fantasy Outlook After Jameis Winston's Injury

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Fantasy Outlook After Jameis Winston's InjuryOctober 15, 2017
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston left the game in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter after suffering a shoulder injury. He is doubtful to return, per NFL.com.
Winston was 5-of-10 passing for 61 yards before exiting. He was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick, the longtime veteran who was signed this offseason.
Fitzpatrick, 34, spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets. He led the NFL in interceptions last season and lingered on the open market before the Bucs gave him a chance. ESPN's Cian Fahey noted how it wasn't too long ago that Fitzpatrick experienced some success:
Cian Fahey @Cianaf
Ryan Fitzpatrick once threw 31 touchdowns and held a franchise to ransom over an offseason.2017-10-15 21:09:34
That should be all you need to know when assessing how to regard him from a fantasy perspective. Doug Martin, Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson—all taking a rapid descent on rankings boards. Fitzpatrick could wind up being surprisingly good, but until we see that, it's almost impossible to justify using them as anything but flex plays. Although he may have already had one noted accomplishment in one of his first throws, via Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com:
Scott Smith @ScottSBucs
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick 9 yards to Cam Brate, which is believed to be the first completion between two former Harvard players in NFL history.2017-10-15 21:11:28
RotoWord's Patrick Daugherty's doesn't expect much from Fitzpatrick:
Patrick Daugherty @RotoPat
Ryan Fitzpatrick googles "interception record one half"2017-10-15 21:22:57
Winston's prognosis is the most important factor here, as he'll be inserted immediately back into the starting lineup when healthy. But I suppose it's a wait-and-see here with Fitzpatrick. Don't go picking him up on the waiver wire by any stretch, aside from two-quarterback leagues.