Ranking the 12 Strangest Stadium Names in Sports

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox have gotten a lot of pushback on their new stadium naming rights deal with mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate. It does sound a bit odd rolling off the tongue, but it's far from the strangest stadium name in sports.

The Dripping Pan is a lot more unusual, wouldn't you agree?

The following are 12 sports facilities across the globe that—at first glance—have strange, odd or unusual names. (Note: These aren't necessarily names fans don't like, ala Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, but rather just the oddballs.)

Perhaps they are named after a historic figure or, more likely, a sponsor. Whatever it is, the explanation might not immediately be clear for those unfamiliar with the stadium history. One thing is constant, however—all of the following names actually make sense in their own way.

What is the strangest sports stadium name out there? Which has the least intuitive name or most unusual sponsor? Read on to find out.