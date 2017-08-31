Adrien Silva Agrees to Leicester City Transfer from Sporting Lisbon

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Leicester City have completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva, who has agreed a long-term contract with the club.

Leicester City's official Twitter account confirmed their capture of the Portugal playmaker on Thursday bringing an end to the player's 15-year stay with the Lions.

Silva, 27, has left the Lisbon giants after a decade-and-a-half among their ranks, having joined the club's academy as a trainee in 2002.



The Portugal maestro, who played a key role in his country's run to the UEFA Euro 2016 crown last summer, encouraged talk of a move to Leicester City in an interview with Portuguese daily O Jogo in August 2016 (h/t Sky Sports):

"Yes, I confirm this proposal. Leicester is very interesting and corresponds to my career goals.

"After the past 15 years at Sporting, this opportunity is something exceptional for me and can allow me to express and impose myself in another championship, and also to evolve in the Premier League, which is a stunning league."

However, a move failed to materialise, and Leicester's fall from England's hierarchy in 2016-17 meant interest was unlikely to be revived this summer, giving way for Leicester to launch their approach.

Portuguese newspaper Record (h/t TalkSport) reported in June that Tottenham Hotspur held talks regarding a £26.5 million move for Silva, who hoped to get a deal done prior to the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Silva scored four goals in 27 Primeira Liga appearances for Sporting last season as they finished third behind Porto and champions Benfica.

Fans at the King Power Stadium can afford to feel buoyed by their latest capture, who will bring substantial international experience and a wealth of quality to his new squad.