Tevin Coleman's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Devonta Freeman's Injury

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman suffered a concussion Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, which means speedster Tevin Coleman is in line for an expanded role while Freeman is sidelined.

Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website noted Freeman would not return against the Cowboys as a result of his injury.

An explosive presence out of the backfield, Coleman has the ability to function as a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside should Freeman miss extended action.

The former Indiana Hoosiers standout ran a 4.39-second 40-yard-dash at his predraft pro day, and he's been outspoken about his ability to create in space since he debuted in 2015.

"Any way I get the ball is any way I get the ball," he said during training camp, according to Andrew Hirsh of the team's official website. "It doesn't matter if I'm catching the ball, running the ball, receiving a kickoff—anything. (If) I got the ball, I'm going make something happen."

That much was clear last season, when Coleman burned opponents for 941 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage on a modest 149 total touches.

B/R's Matt Camp noted Coleman's role hasn't differed much from last season, except in one key category:

"He has one (touchdown) so far this year after managing eight in 2016. He's the No. 23 PPR RB at 10.7 fantasy points per game, and his 63 carries put him on pace to exceed the 118 he got in 2016. He's 15 receptions away from matching the 31 he had last year, although he did that in just 13 games and piled up 421 yards. This year, he has just 198 yards on 16 receptions and 24 targets. In the last four games, he has just three receptions for 45 yards and a TD on five targets."

Consistency has been a problem for the Falcons offense, which has trickled down to Coleman. He followed up his season-high 104 total yards against the New York Jets two weeks ago with 24 total yards in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.

If you're lucky, Coleman may still be available on your league's waiver wire. He's owned in 86 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues as of Sunday.

Coleman's tantalizing open-field playmaking abilities have made him a fantasy star in waiting for the last year-plus, and he could erupt into RB1 territory if Freeman misses extended time.