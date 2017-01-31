    Crystal PalaceDownload App

    Mamadou Sakho to Crystal Palace: Latest Loan Details, Comments and Reaction

    Mamadou Sakho of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016 at the Signal Iduna Park stadium at Dortmund, Germany.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images
    Gianni Verschueren
February 1, 2017

    Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has completed his loan move to Crystal Palace, giving the France international the chance to prove to the Reds he still has a future at Anfield. 

    Palace formally announced the move Wednesday morning:

    Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol reported the total cost will be £3.6 million for Palace. They're paying a £2 million loan fee as well as £1.6 million for Sakho's wages for the remainder of the season.

    As reported by Dominic King of MailOnline, Liverpool told Sakho to find a new club after their pre-season tour, as he was sent home early for issues with discipline. The former Paris Saint-Germain man turned down deals with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, who were interested in a permanent switch.

    BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Mamadou Sakho of Liverpool looks on ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on April 17, 2016 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Ima
    Steve Bardens/Getty Images

    He has been forced to train with the Academy and play most of his minutes with the under-23 squad ever since.

    Per King's report, manager Jurgen Klopp has no plans for the 26-year-old this season, but he believes Sakho still has a future with the club. He'll now have to prove he can be a professional on loan, something This is Anfield finds odd:

    Sakho is a full France international who has flashed his talent on plenty of occasions, but he has also made the headlines for the wrong reasons.

    Jon Super/Associated Press

    Per MailOnline's Ben Nagle, he bounced back after a public incident in which he left the stadium before a derby match against Everton in 2014, so there are reasons to believe he can overcome this latest setback as well.

    With Joe Gomez working his way back to health and the arrival of Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan, competition for the centre-back spots is severe at Liverpool, and Sakho won't have it easy battling his way back. But with Crystal Palace, he has the chance to shine once again, and at the very least, some strong performances could lead to a permanent move to another top club.

