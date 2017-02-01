LaBryan Ray to Alabama: Crimson Tide Land 4-Star DE Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The Alabama Crimson Tide added a physically dominant presence to their future defense Wednesday with the signing of LaBryan Ray.

Rhiannon Potkey of the Knoxville News Sentinel shared word of Ray's commitment.

Per Scout, the 6'4", 255-pound Ray is a 4-star recruit, and the No. 62 overall player, No. 6 defensive end and No. 1 defensive end from the state of Alabama in the 2017 recruiting class.

Ray drew plenty of interest from some of the best college football programs in the country before he eventually chose Alabama. Florida, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Michigan were all included on the list of interested schools on Scout at some point during the recruiting cycle.

His choice of Alabama is not a surprise considering it seemed to jump out to Ray and earned 100 percent of the crystal-ball predictions on 247Sports before the 2016 college football season even started.

Ray discussed what stood out about the Crimson Tide, per Hank South of 247Sports: "Definitely getting you to the next level. The way they develop you, and winning championships. They develop you into the best player you can be. Every year in and out they're in it."

Hudl.com provided a look at some of his junior year highlights that underscored why Alabama and so many other notable schools were interested in his services:

Ray possesses the size and athleticism from the defensive end spot that are necessary to thrive at an elite level of college football. Scout pointed to his upside and motor when evaluating his game and noted "it is not out of the question that he grows into a defensive tackle."

That type of versatility is valuable in a two-deep rotation, and his ability to contain the run and generate a physical push at the line of scrimmage will translate to either spot along the defensive line.

If he lives up to his potential as a defensive difference-maker, Ray will be yet another impact playmaker in the front seven for a Crimson Tide program that has developed into a dynasty.