DeMarcus Cousins Traded to Pelicans for Tyreke Evans, Buddy Hield and More

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

You would be hard-pressed to find many better ways for an NBA team to improve its low-post presence than the addition of DeMarcus Cousins, and that is exactly what the New Orleans Pelicans did Sunday night.

The Sacramento Kings traded Cousins to the Pelicans, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal still needs to be finalized, but Wojnarowski reported New Orleans will send Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and its 2017 first-round and second-round pick to Sacramento in exchange for Cousins and Omri Casspi. The '17 first-rounder going to the Kings is top-three protected, per ESPN's Marc Stein.

The Pelicans are "confident" they can re-sign Cousins, who is from Mobile, AL, per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

"I don't think they would have done the trade without a lot of confidence they could re-sign him," a source told Shelburne.

Wojnarowski broke down why this might impact how players view Sacramento's front office:

The trade hasn't been confirmed yet, but the Pelicans sent out a tweet alluding to the move:

While Cousins' name has been frequently included in trade rumors in the past, this is somewhat of a shift from where he reportedly was before the 2016-17 season. Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported in August "the Kings and Cousins have agreed to take a fresh-start approach to the relationship."

Kyler noted Cousins was apparently a fan of head coach Dave Joerger, and "incoming calls from other teams have been dismissed. There seems to be zero desire to even talk about a Cousins trade from the Kings' side."

What's more, Amico Hoops (h/t Sporting News and Yahoo Sports) noted opposing general managers said the Kings were asking for too much in return in possible deals.

However, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported in January the Kings and Phoenix Suns had trade discussions.

Alas, Cousins was traded Sunday before he became a free agent in 2018, which means the Kings at least received something in return for one of the best players in the league before he potentially hit the open market.

Cousins did have a strained relationship with former coach George Karl before the latter was fired after the 2015-16 campaign. According to Jason McIntyre of The Big Lead, Cousins called the coach out after a November 2015 loss. Sam Amick of USA Today (h/t James Herbert of CBS Sports) previously noted "Cousins' camp was reportedly against the Karl hire in the first place."

Any fresh start with the Kings and Joerger ended with this trade, and his new team landed a three-time All-Star and a two-time member of the Second-Team All-NBA.

Entering 2016-17, Cousins had three straight seasons averaging more than 22 points and 11 rebounds per night, and he is a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor. It is not everyday a team can land an impact playmaker like that, and he even provides solid interior defense after averaging better than a block per game in the last four campaigns:

DeMarcus Cousins' Career Per-Game Stats Season Games Points Rebounds Blocks Field-Goal Percentage 2010-11 81 14.1 8.6 0.8 43 2011-12 64 18.1 11 1.2 44.8 2012-13 75 17.1 9.9 0.7 46.5 2013-14 71 22.7 11.7 1.3 49.6 2014-15 59 24.1 12.7 1.7 46.7 2015-16 65 26.9 11.5 1.4 45.1 2016-17 55 27.8 10.7 1.3 45.1 Source: ESPN.com

As if Cousins wasn't valuable enough as a dominant scorer and rebounder on the inside, he added a three-point shot to his game last season. The big man is shooting 35.4 percent on 4.9 attempts per game this year. His previous high in attempts was last season, at 3.2.

Cousins is also only 26 years old and theoretically in the middle of his prime, which is a scary proposition to opposing defenses.

Despite his individual brilliance, Cousins has never reached the postseason in his career. He does have a gold medal as part of the United States national team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, so his new team can take solace in the fact he has experience playing in a pressure-packed environment.

Pelicans fans have rightfully criticized general manager Dell Demps for the team's failure to surround Anthony Davis with a strong supporting cast. Prior to Cousins' arrival, New Orleans looked destined for a second straight year out of the postseason with little hope for significant improvement in the near future.

Together, Cousins and Davis will form one of the most formidable frontcourts in the NBA. Although the Pelicans are still a few players away from being a title contender, Cousins is the star the team desperately needed to pair with Davis.