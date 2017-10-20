    Alexis Ajinca Ruled out 4-6 Weeks with Knee Injury

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 24: Alexis Ajinca #42 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks to the basket against the Indiana Pacers during a game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 24, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers defeated the Pelicans 92-84. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans big man Alexis Ajinca will miss at least one month with a knee injury.

    Per Chris Mannix of the Vertical, Ajinca will be out four to six weeks after receiving bilateral knee injections for patellar tendonitis after sitting out Wednesday's season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies

    Ajinca didn't offer much offensively last season, averaging 5.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting for New Orleans.

    However, the 29-year-old averaged 0.6 blocks per contest and held opponents to 55.4 percent shooting from inside 10 feet, 0.9 percent lower than their normal field-goal percentage from that distance, per NBA.com

    Having Ajinca inside takes some of the defensive burden off Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins when he's on the floor with one of the two starting big men.

    Ajinca isn't one of New Orleans' most important players, so his absence is unlikely to have a significant impact on the team. But injuries ravaged the Pelicans last year and erased their hopes of returning to the playoffs.

    Fans will hope Ajinca's problem doesn't linger as the Pelicans look to make it back to the playoffs after finishing under .500 each of the past two seasons. 

