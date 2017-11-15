Delon Wright Leaves Game vs. Pelicans with Shoulder Injury; Will Be Re-Evaluated

Matt Marton/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors announced guard Delon Wright left Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a right shoulder injury.

"He will be reevaluated when the team returns to Toronto," the announcement noted.

Between injuries and time in the G League, Wright had struggled to get consistent playing time at the NBA level in his first two seasons, appearing in just 54 total games in this stretch.

He has finally earned a bigger role in 2017-18, averaging a career-high 21.7 minutes per game so far this season. He is taking advantage with an average of 8.2 points per game.

The latest injury could take away this rare opportunity if it causes him to miss an extended period of time. At 25 years old, the Raptors won't wait forever for the 2015 first-round pick to develop. After missing most of last year with a shoulder injury, there are now larger questions about his durability.

Meanwhile, the Raptors should be able to handle the loss thanks to plenty of depth in the backcourt. All-Stars Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan remain the go-to options while Fred VanVleet and C.J. Miles are capable of filling in extra minutes at guard until Wright returns to the lineup.