Eric Gordon Injury: Updates on Rockets Guard's Back and Return

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will not be on the court Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns due to a back problem.

Gordon Injury Details Revealed

Saturday, Feb. 11

Per Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni announced Gordon was dealing with lower back soreness.

This is another blow in a career that has been filled with them. Gordon played only 45 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a fractured finger in March.

Gordon did play 78 games for the Los Angeles Clippers as a rookie in 2008-09, but he hasn't appeared in more than 64 games since then.

With the Rockets using Gordon primarily off the bench, he's been able to stay healthy prior to this back issue. He's appeared in 51 games and his 17.3 points per game is his highest total since 2011-12 with the New Orleans Hornets.

Gordon can stretch the floor with his outside shooting and take advantage of openings when opposing defenses collapse on James Harden.

Harden is one of the best offensive playmakers in the league and will remain the focal point of the offense without Gordon on the floor.

The Rockets also have Patrick Beverley, who can play alongside Harden either with or without the ball.

Gordon gives the Rockets a proven scorer, but he has been unreliable health-wise for most of his career. It would be ideal for Houston if he is back and healthy before the stretch run.