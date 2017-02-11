    Houston RocketsDownload App

    Eric Gordon Injury: Updates on Rockets Guard's Back and Return

    MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 23, 2016 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2017

    Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will not be on the court Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns due to a back problem.

    Continue for updates.

    Gordon Injury Details Revealed

    Saturday, Feb. 11

    Per Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni announced Gordon was dealing with lower back soreness.

    This is another blow in a career that has been filled with them. Gordon played only 45 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a fractured finger in March.

    Gordon did play 78 games for the Los Angeles Clippers as a rookie in 2008-09, but he hasn't appeared in more than 64 games since then.

    1. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    2. Kerr Ejected

    3. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    4. Michael Carter-Williams "Fouls" James Harden

    5. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    6. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    7. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    8. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    9. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    10. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    11. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    12. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    13. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    14. James Harden to Sam Dekker Alley-Oop

    15. Nene Big Slam

    16. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    17. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    18. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    19. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    20. This Night in the NBA

    21. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    22. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    23. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    24. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    25. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    26. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    27. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    28. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    29. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    30. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    31. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    32. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    33. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    34. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    35. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    36. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    37. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    38. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    39. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    40. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    41. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    42. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    43. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    44. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    45. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    46. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    47. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    48. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    49. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    50. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    51. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    52. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    53. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    54. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    55. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    56. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    57. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    58. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    59. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    60. Zach Randolph Getting His Headband Knocked Off by Nene

    61. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    62. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    63. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    64. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    65. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    66. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    67. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    68. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    69. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    70. DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?

    71. Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

    72. Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?

    73. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far

    74. Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double

    75. Patrick Beverley Chest Bumps Mike D'Antoni

    76. Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter

    77. Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd

    78. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings

    79. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    80. Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage?

    81. Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points

    82. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos

    83. LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash

    84. The NBA's Early Season Contenders and Pretenders

    85. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1

    With the Rockets using Gordon primarily off the bench, he's been able to stay healthy prior to this back issue. He's appeared in 51 games and his 17.3 points per game is his highest total since 2011-12 with the New Orleans Hornets.

    Gordon can stretch the floor with his outside shooting and take advantage of openings when opposing defenses collapse on James Harden.

    Harden is one of the best offensive playmakers in the league and will remain the focal point of the offense without Gordon on the floor.

    The Rockets also have Patrick Beverley, who can play alongside Harden either with or without the ball.

    Gordon gives the Rockets a proven scorer, but he has been unreliable health-wise for most of his career. It would be ideal for Houston if he is back and healthy before the stretch run.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 