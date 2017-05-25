Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Crystal Palace and Wilfried Zaha agreed to a five-year contract extension Thursday, the club announced.

"Palace is in my heart and I don't think the story is over," Zaha said in the press release. "I spoke with Steve and I think I still have more to give this Club. The supporters have been amazing and I want us to do more than just stay in the League next year. I would like to thank the Chairman for being a big part of my journey and his fellow owners for backing me and rewarding my progression. Let's do this!"

He also had a message for his Twitter followers:

Zaha has long been one of the most naturally talented wide players in the Premier League, combining blistering pace and breathtaking pieces of skill at his best.

However, during his time with Palace, he’s been unable to appropriately harness his ability on a consistent basis. Indeed, Zaha developed a penchant for being erratic with his end product in the final third.

There were signs of improvement throughout 2016-17, though. While Palace have found wins tough to come by, Zaha has been a menace on both flanks and has made some vital contributions to his side. The 24-year-old finished with seven goals and nine assists in the Premier League for the Eagles.

Contract stability may bring the best from Zaha, however, though he'll have to adjust to a new manager after Sam Allardyce's stunning decision to leave the club. His next manager may demand more from his forward players, both in the final third and in terms of defensive duties. More responsibility, in turn, may draw a greater level of maturity from the winger.

The maturation process is one Zaha needs to undergo with Palace if he’s to realise his potential. There have always been glimpses of a player with game-changing abilities at Selhurst Park, although stringing together these performances in succession has proved to be a huge challenge for him.