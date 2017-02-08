Markieff Morris Injury: Updates on Wizards Forward's Calf and Return

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris will miss Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets while he recovers from right calf tightness, per CSN Mid-Atlantic's Chris Miller.

Oubre to Start Against Nets

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Miller tweeted Kelly Oubre Jr. will start at the 4 for Washington on Wednesday night.

Morris is coming off a disappointing 2015-16 season. He sulked his way off the Phoenix Suns and then provided marginal returns for the Wizards after Washington acquired him in February.

In 27 games with the Wizards, Morris averaged 12.4 points on 46.7 percent shooting and 5.9 rebounds per game. According to NBA.com, Washington's net rating per 100 possessions was 0.3 points higher when the 27-year-old was off the floor.

Morris has improved in 2016-17, though. He's scoring 14.4 points a night—the second-highest average of his career—and his shooting percentage has climbed to 44.4 percent, up from 42.5 percent in 2015-16 between his time with the Suns and Wizards.

Morris has also helped Washington stretch the floor. He is connecting on 33.6 percent of his three-point attempts.

Morris' injury comes at a bad time for the Wizards. They had won seven games in a row before taking the Cleveland Cavaliers to overtime in a defeat Monday night. As long as he isn't forced to miss more time beyond Wednesday, his absence shouldn't be much of a problem for Washington.