Will Barton Carried Off Court After Suffering Ankle Injury in Practice

Denver Nuggets swingman Will Barton suffered an injury during practice Monday and needed to be carried off the court, BSNDenver.com's T.J. McBride reported.

According to McBride, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone believes Barton injured his ankle.

The injury comes two days before Denver opens the 2017-18 regular season on the road against the Utah Jazz.

Barton appeared in all 82 games during his breakout 2015-16 campaign, but he was hampered by persistent ankle issues last year. Appearing in 60 games, Barton averaged 13.7 points on 44.3 percent shooting from the field and a career-best 37.0 percent shooting from three.

With Barton banged up, the Nuggets should lean on Gary Harris and the ascendant Jamal Murray to do the heavy lifting on the wing alongside small forward Wilson Chandler. Malik Beasley, a first-round pick in 2016, could see an increased role as well.