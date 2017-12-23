Nikola Vucevic Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture; Expected to Undergo Surgery

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic has been diagnosed with a fractured first metacarpal on his left hand, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Josh Robbins.

The announcement was made after Vucevic was forced to the locker room in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported he "is expected to undergo surgery" and will "be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks."



Vucevic missed 17 games during the 2015-16 season because of injury, but he rebounded and missed just seven a year ago.

However, his role dwindled slightly in a crowded Magic frontcourt. In 28.8 minutes per game, the 27-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks on 46.8 percent shooting, which was the second-worst mark of his career.

Now 33 games into the 2017-18 campaign, Vucevic has been locked in to the tune of 17.8 points, 9.6 boards and 1.2 blocks a night while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three.

A versatile post presence with deft touch around the rim and a silky mid-range jump shot, Vucevic won't easily be replaced by Magic head coach Frank Vogel.

Vucevic's primary backup is Bismack Biyombo—whom the Magic signed to a four-year, $72 million deal in 2016—but his offensive repertoire is limited to clean-up opportunities around the rim and looks that come almost exclusively below the free-throw line.

However, Biyombo does represent a defensive upgrade at the 5, which means the Magic could still tout an intimidating one-two frontcourt punch if Aaron Gordon (calf) returns to the lineup over the next few games.