Otto Porter Jr. Leaves Game 3 vs. Hawks with Neck Injury

Washington Wizards small forward Otto Porter Jr. was removed from Game 3 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday with a strained neck.

According to Chris Miller of CSN, Porter was ruled out for the remainder of contest with the injury.

Aside from back spasms at the end of the season, the 23-year-old has had few injury problems to this point in his career, appearing in at least 74 games in each of the last three years.

Porter averaged just 2.1 points per game as a rookie but has come a long way over the past few years to become a key player in the Wizards lineup. He finished the season averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, all of which are career highs.

As a restricted free agent at the end of the season, the man who was considered an early bust could make a lot of money on the open market.

In the meantime, Porter remains a significant part of the Wizards' success as a scoring option behind John Wall and Bradley Beal, and he can also make open three-pointers.

Prior to exiting Saturday's game, Porter posted seven points and two rebounds.

Although a lack of bench scoring was a major issue earlier in the year, Washington has fortunately built up more depth that can help handle Porter's absence. Kelly Oubre and Bojan Bogdanovic will fill in the majority of minutes on the wing with the starter unavailable.