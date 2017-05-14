Andre Iguodala Diagnosed with Knee Soreness, Injury Limited SF to 10 Minutes

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala played just 10 minutes during his team's 113-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Sunday, and Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated noted the team called it "left knee soreness."

Head coach Mike Brown, who is filling in for Steve Kerr, said Iguodala "looked just a little hobbled" in the first half, which resulted in his sitting. Iguodala confirmed he will receive an MRI on Monday, according to Marcus Thompson II of the Mercury News, who added he could "very well" be out for Game 2 on Tuesday.

Iguodala missed 17 games during the 2015-16 season, but he's been far healthier this year with the Warriors eyeing a third straight Western Conference title. He played 76 regular-season games and averaged 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists a night.

Iguodala's contributions have never been defined by basic box score statistics, as he's a defensive ace whose primary responsibilities revolve around flustering opposing stud scorers by any means necessary.

Should Iguodala miss time, Brown may decide to feature a smaller unit that boasts Stephen Curry, Shaun Livingston, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green to help mitigate the effects of the veteran's absence. Brown will also likely bestow some extra minutes upon Ian Clark and Matt Barnes since the Dubs will be in need of perimeter reinforcements—particularly on defense—with Iguodala hobbled.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference unless noted otherwise.