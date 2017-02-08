Jabari Parker Injury: Updates on Bucks Star's Knee and Return

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker suffered a sprained left knee Wednesday night against the Miami Heat and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to the team's official Twitter account.

Severity of Parker's Injury Remains Unclear

Wednesday, Feb. 8

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Charles F. Gardner, Parker "was making a move to the basket and could not finish the play after his knee gave way." He also noted there was "minimal contact."

Parker missed all but 25 games as a rookie after he tore the ACL in his left knee, but he returned for the 2015-16 season and validated his status as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

Over the course of 76 appearances—including 72 starts—Parker averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 25.7 percent from three-point range.

To put those numbers into perspective, Parker was one of just 19 qualified players who averaged at least 14 points and five boards on better than 49 percent shooting last season.

In 50 games this season, Parker is averaging a career-high 20.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest with shooting splits of 48.9 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three.

If Parker is out for an extended period, the Bucks can turn to Michael Beasley and Mirza Teletovic to help hold down the fort at power forward.

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com.