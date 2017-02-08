    Milwaukee BucksDownload App

    Jabari Parker Injury: Updates on Bucks Star's Knee and Return

    MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 19: Jabari Parker #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the basketball during the game against the Golden State Warriors at BMO Harris Bradley Center on November 19, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)
    Mike McGinnis/Getty Images
    Alec Nathan
February 9, 2017

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker suffered a sprained left knee Wednesday night against the Miami Heat and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to the team's official Twitter account

    Severity of Parker's Injury Remains Unclear

    Wednesday, Feb. 8

    According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Charles F. Gardner, Parker "was making a move to the basket and could not finish the play after his knee gave way." He also noted there was "minimal contact." 

    Parker missed all but 25 games as a rookie after he tore the ACL in his left knee, but he returned for the 2015-16 season and validated his status as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

    Over the course of 76 appearances—including 72 starts—Parker averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 25.7 percent from three-point range.

    To put those numbers into perspective, Parker was one of just 19 qualified players who averaged at least 14 points and five boards on better than 49 percent shooting last season.

    In 50 games this season, Parker is averaging a career-high 20.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest with shooting splits of 48.9 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three.

    If Parker is out for an extended period, the Bucks can turn to Michael Beasley and Mirza Teletovic to help hold down the fort at power forward. 

         

    Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com

