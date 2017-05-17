Kemba Walker Undergoes Surgery to Repair Knee Injury

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker underwent surgery on his left knee.

Per an official release from the team, Walker had a "successful minor arthroscopic procedure" that will require approximately six weeks of recovery time.

In May 2016, Walker had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in the left knee.

There was some initial consternation from Hornets fans when the team gave Walked a four-year, $48 million extension in October 2014.

Given the league's rising salary cap, the 27-year-old has been a massive bargain for Charlotte. He averaged 20.9 points and 5.2 assists in 2015-16, and was even better in 2016-17.

Through 79 games, Walker scored 23.2 points and dished out 5.5 assists per contest. Most impressively, he connected on 39.9 percent of his three-point attempts, up from 37.1 percent a year ago.

Despite Walker's improved play, the Hornets couldn't qualify for the playoffs for a second year in a row. Their postseason hopes officially ended with their April 8 loss to the Boston Celtics.

As a result, Walker's injury won't mean much for Charlotte in the short term. The team's focus will be firmly on the long term and ensuring the 2017 All-Star is healthy for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.