Kemba Walker Undergoes Surgery to Repair Knee Injury

Kemba Walker Undergoes Surgery to Repair Knee InjuryMay 17, 2017
Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker underwent surgery on his left knee.
Per an official release from the team, Walker had a "successful minor arthroscopic procedure" that will require approximately six weeks of recovery time.
In May 2016, Walker had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in the left knee.
There was some initial consternation from Hornets fans when the team gave Walked a four-year, $48 million extension in October 2014.
Given the league's rising salary cap, the 27-year-old has been a massive bargain for Charlotte. He averaged 20.9 points and 5.2 assists in 2015-16, and was even better in 2016-17.
Through 79 games, Walker scored 23.2 points and dished out 5.5 assists per contest. Most impressively, he connected on 39.9 percent of his three-point attempts, up from 37.1 percent a year ago.
Despite Walker's improved play, the Hornets couldn't qualify for the playoffs for a second year in a row. Their postseason hopes officially ended with their April 8 loss to the Boston Celtics.
As a result, Walker's injury won't mean much for Charlotte in the short term. The team's focus will be firmly on the long term and ensuring the 2017 All-Star is healthy for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.