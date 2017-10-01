Terry Collins Reportedly to Resign as Mets Manager, Move to Front Office Role

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

After seven seasons as manager of the New York Mets, 68-year-old Terry Collins is expected to announce his resignation.

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, he will announce his decision after Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. He is expected to move to a front office role with the organization.

Collins agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Mets in November 2015 on the heels of the team's run to the World Series, where they lost to the Kansas City Royals.

The wheels fell off for the Mets in 2017. Injuries to Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes, David Wright, Michael Conforto, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler took away any hopes the team had of competing for a playoff spot.

It has been expected that Collins would not be back with the Mets next season once his contract expired at the end of the 2017 regular season, though it wasn't clear how his departure would be handled.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Tuesday the Mets were already plotting their move to hire a new manager as soon as this season ended:

"Barring a last-minute change of heart by Mets co-owner Fred Wilpon, the 68-year-old Collins will be informed by team brass as early as Monday that his contract won't be renewed for next season. Collins may then say he is retiring, sparing Wilpon and general manager Sandy Alderson from having to publicly announce the separation as a firing or decision not to renew the manager's contract."

Collins did not end his managing tenure with the Mets on a high note with a 70-91 record this season, but his seven-year stint with the franchise did bring success back to the team after it missed the playoffs every season from 2007-14.

Managing in New York will always be an attractive option because the market commands so much attention and Mets ownership is capable of spending money to supplement the roster.

Whoever gets the job next will still have a tremendous pitching staff to work with as well as young offensive talent to build around in the next year or two. This season was a mess, but ownership and the front office should get a fresh start in 2018.

The Mets were Collins' third managerial job in Major League Baseball. He posted a winning record in each of his three seasons with the Houston Astros from 1994-96 and went 220-237 in three seasons with the Anaheim Angels from 1997-99.

Collins' greatest success as a manager came with the Mets. He led the franchise to two playoff appearances, including their first trip to the World Series since 2000.