Deangelo Gibbs to Georgia: Bulldogs Land 5-Star ATH Prospect

One of the nation's best prep players has finally chosen a school. Deangelo Gibbs announced his intention to play for Georgia on Sunday, eschewing offers from nearly every major program in the southern U.S.

ESPN's Gerry Hamilton tweeted the following video of Gibbs choosing the Bulldogs on Sunday at the Under Armour All-America Game:

Gibbs, who stars at Grayson High School in Georgia, is the No. 13 overall player and second-ranked athlete in the class of 2017, per Scout.com.

Touted from the moment he stepped on the field at Grayson, he is no stranger to the recruiting process. Offers have been rolling in for years, though Georgia was long considered the favorite. 247Sports gave the Bulldogs a 91 percent chance of landing him, with only Tennessee getting the remaining 9 percent.

“I love them,” Gibbs said, per Jeff Sentell of Dawg Nation. “A lot. You know it is home for me. Like right backdoor. They are on me hard. They are on me harder because they know there is a deadline.”

Teams recruiting Gibbs were aggressive because he plans to enroll early in January. He's on track for a December graduation date.

Listed at 6'2" and 204 pounds, Gibbs has the body of a college athlete already. He is among the few corners in the nation who could have an instant impact the moment he sets foot on campus if he is put at the position as expected. Finding a starting job as a true freshman will be tough at Georgia, but his doing so as a redshirt freshman or as a true sophomore seems like a good bet.

"He's a really explosive athlete," Clemson quarterback commit Chase Brice said, per Josh Bean of AL.com. "He reads my eyes really well (in practice). I try to fool him—try to get him to go one way and then throw the other. He's rarely fooled. He's really fast and knows the game real well."

His commitment inches Georgia closer to the top of the recruiting rankings and should help the Bulldogs become players in the SEC.

Georgia went 8-5 in its first season under head coach Kirby Smart after winning 10 or more games in four of the previous five seasons behind the leadership of Mark Richt.

While Smart is still putting together his vision of the program and needs some time in order to do so, the fact that he was able to keep one of the top in-state products in Georgia suggests he has the recruiting chops needed to compete with teams like Alabama and LSU in the future.