Shaq Lawson Injury: Updates on Bills DE's Recovery from Knee Surgery

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery shortly after the 2016 regular season had ended, the team announced Friday, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

Continue for updates.

Latest on Lawson's Status

Friday, Jan. 20

Lawson is expected to participate in all offseason activities, per Capaccio.

The start to his NFL career has been riddled with injury issues. After being selected 19th overall in the 2016 draft, he had surgery in May to repair a right shoulder issue that has plagued him since 2013 while at Clemson.

While he didn't necessarily need the surgery immediately, Bills general manager Doug Whaley told Chris Brown of the team's official website that the team "wanted to take measures to prevent another flare-up during the season."

Given his numbers at Clemson—he played in 40 games over his three years at the school and recorded 45.5 tackles for loss and 20 sacks—Lawson was too good of a prospect to pass up, even though his shoulder was flagged at the scouting combine in February 2016.

His recovery held him out until Week 7 of the regular season. In those 10 games, Lawson recorded just 13 total tackles and two sacks as he backed up Pro Bowler Lorenzo Alexander.

The good news for the Bills is that they'll be able to get Lawson back and ready for the offseason so they can continue his development into a more feared pass-rusher at the NFL level.

But given his early, troubling injury history, it's imperative that the Bills exercise caution with their prospective defensive star.