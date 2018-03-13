Mike Glennon, Cardinals Reportedly Agree to Contract After Being Cut by Bears

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals and free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon reportedly agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday following the veteran's failed trial run as the Chicago Bears' bridge to Mitchell Trubisky.

The deal is expected to be finalized Wednesday.

NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon first relayed the news.

The Bears initially signed Glennon to a three-year, $45 million deal in March 2017. However, the total numbers were a bit misleading since the contract was essentially a year-to-year pact that only included $18.5 million guaranteed.

Those safeguards helped soften the blow of a signing gone wrong, and the Bears admitted their mistake when they cut him at the start of the new league year.

In four starts with Chicago, Glennon completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 833 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

The club went 1-3 during that stretch, and it ultimately pivoted to Trubisky in Week 5 and never looked back.

"We were going to be aggressive at that position," general manager Ryan Pace said of the thought behind signing Glennon, according to Larry Mayer of the team's official website. "We were going to take swings at that position and be aggressive at the most important position really in sports.

"There are multiple factors that go into that. But really what stands out, as I look back, was Mitch's acceleration too. So it was kind of two-fold. I can sit back now and be happy that we have a guy that we feel good about; a young quarterback that we want to build around."

Now with a new club for the second time in as many seasons, Glennon should be looking at a backup gig behind the oft-injured Sam Bradford—who is reportedly headed to the desert on a one-year, $20 million deal that includes an option for year two, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

As a result, the 28-year-old will be able to use time behind the scenes to hone his game and put in the work necessary to position himself as a viable starter—or at least a quality stopgap solution—down the line.

But if Bradford's medical history is any indication, Glennon may actually be thrust into action at some point in 2018 as he attempts to rehabilitate his stock on the heels of a shaky stint in the Windy City.